Image caption Saturday evening's crash happened near Tenby Road Filling Station on the A40

A four-year-old child has died in a two-car crash in Carmarthenshire.

The collision happened on A40 west of Carmarthen on Saturday at about 19:50 BST, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Officers shut the road for seven hours to investigate the crash involving a blue Nissan Micra and a black Skoda Fabia.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it sent crews to assist police who have appealed for witnesses.