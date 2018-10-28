Image copyright Google Image caption The crash site is just a few yards from Swansea's Singleton Hospital, which does not have an A&E department

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries following a crash in Swansea.

South Wales Police said the the man in his 50s came off a black Suzuki motorcycle on the junction of Sketty Lane and Mumbles Road at around 13:00 GMT on Sunday.

The rider, part of a group of other riders, was taken to Morriston Hospital.

Police said they wan to find the driver of a "black Jeep", believed to have been present at the time.