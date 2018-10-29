Image copyright Getty Images

The Welsh Government will find out today if a £30bn windfall for England will mean more cash for Wales.

Chancellor Philip Hammond is set to announce the cash boost for road upgrades in England as part of the UK budget.

Sometimes spending increases in England means extra for Wales - but only when certain criteria is met.

Wales' Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said increases public spending was needed.

Mr Drakeford said: "There remains significant pressure on the resources available to the Welsh Government to invest in infrastructure.

"We already make full use of our borrowing capacity, but in order to continue to deliver our ongoing investment priorities, we need to see an increase."

Image copyright PA Image caption The UK Government's budget will get underway at 15:30 GMT on 29 October

In Monday's budget, a multi-billion upgrade for England's roads is expected to be officially announced.

The upgrade is expected to take place between 2020 and 2025 - and is understood to be largely funded by vehicle excise duty.

Although the Welsh Government has powers over transport and has its own budget, it may still benefit from the plan from over the border.

Under a funding formula, the Welsh Government's budget can increase when new money is spent on transport in England.

However that does not apply if the cash used for the English roads comes via spending cuts in other departments.

The Treasury refused to confirm to BBC Wales where the money would be coming from and officials in Cardiff Bay said they had not been given details ahead of the budget.

First Minister Carwyn Jones has previously promised that if there is any new money, then cash-strapped county councils in Wales will be will be first in the queue for it.