Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Steve Baxter had been sought by police in connection with the death of Simon Clarke

A man wanted in connection with an alleged murder in west Wales has been found and is in custody, police have confirmed.

Steve Baxter, 52, was arrested by officers on Saturday afternoon and is being questioned on suspicion of killing 54-year-old Simon Clarke.

Mr Clarke's body was found at Grove Caravan Park in Pendine, Carmarthenshire, on 28 September.

Detectives said Mr Clarke's family have been informed of the development.

Det Ch Insp Paul Jones, said: "I would like to thank the public for their support in helping us trace Baxter.

"I am pleased he is now in police custody, bringing the search to a conclusion.

"Our thoughts and sympathy remain with Simon Clark's family."

Four people have previously been charged in connection with Mr Clarke's death.

Jeffrey Stephen Ward, 40, has been charged with murder, while Kirston Macklin and Linda Mary Rowley, both 52, and Julie Louise Harris, 46, have been charged with assisting an offender.