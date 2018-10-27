Image copyright PA Image caption Staff have been told the AJ production line will be closed for five days from 29 October

Wales' first minister Carwyn Jones has said he wants assurances a reported shutdown at Bridgend's Ford plant is only temporary.

Staff have been told the AJ production line will be closed for five days.

It is understood the affected workers will be on basic pay for that period and no other production lines are affected.

Mr Jones said on Twitter that he wanted a meeting this week to shed some light on the situation.

"In these difficult times Bridgend workers need certainty despite Brexit," he said.

Ford has been asked to comment.

I will be looking for a meeting this week to confirm that this is only temporary. In these difficult times Bridgend workers need certainty despite Brexit.

Another reason why there needs to be a good deal for our car industry. https://t.co/hESpyMiV8M — Carwyn Jones AM/AC (@AMCarwyn) October 27, 2018 Report

The AJ line, which makes the Jaguar AJ-V8 engine, will be shut from 29 October to 2 November.

Workers were reportedly sent a letter confirming the plans earlier this week.

News of the production shutdown has caused fresh anxiety for those at the plant, which is one of the biggest employers in Wales.

Last week, Ford's European boss Steven Armstrong warned a no-deal Brexit could affect the company's future in the UK.

Last year it was announced production of engines for Jaguar Land Rover would end three months earlier than expected.