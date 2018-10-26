Image copyright Marrow For Marley Image caption Marley Nicholls was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia in July

A campaign to find a six-year-old boy a bone marrow transplant has received the backing of Hollywood star The Rock.

Marley Nicholls, from Newport, has been diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a rare condition which stops the body producing enough blood cells.

Thousands have signed up to become potential stem cell donors since a campaign was launched, Marley's mother Shaney Truman said.

Dwayne Johnson Tweeted his support, saying he was "pullin' for Marley".

The family have been searching for a suitable donor since Marley was diagnosed earlier this year with the condition, which affects between 30 and 40 children each year in the UK.

Their biggest hope of a suitable donor was Marley's brother, but George was found not to be a match.

Their parents launched the Marrow for Marley campaign on Facebook, calling on people to add their names to a register to become a stem cell donor.

Ms Truman said 14,000 people had signed up to become potential stem cell donors since the campaign was launched.