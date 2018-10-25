Holywell murder probe: Victim named as Teresa Garner
- 25 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman found dead at a house in Flintshire has been named by police.
Officers found 46-year-old Teresa Garner's body at the property on Pen-y-Ffordd in Holywell when they were called at about 10:00 BST on Wednesday.
A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains custody. No-one else is being sough in connection with the inquiry.
North Wales Police said a post mortem examination will be held on Thursday.