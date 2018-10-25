Image copyright Family Picture Image caption Pearl Black was killed when a garden wall fell on top of her

A runaway car that killed a one-year-old girl "was secure" and the handbrake applied properly, an inquest has heard.

Pearl Black was crushed after an empty Range Rover knocked over a garden wall in Merthyr Tydfil in August 2017.

At Pontypridd Coroner's Court, car owner Paul Williams said he properly applied the manual handbrake when parking in the drive of his ex-partner.

"I'm a big bloke and I know when it's fully applied when I pull the hand brake up," he told the hearing.

The Range Rover's brakes failed and it rolled down the drive, across the road and mounted the footpath opposite before hitting a garden wall, which fell on top of Pearl.

Her eight-month-old brother was also injured.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Pearl's parents Paul and Gemma Black are attending the inquest

Mr Williams had dropped off his 13-year-old daughter, Katie, after going out for lunch and to the shops just before the incident.

The long-distance lorry driver, who described himself as a "fully qualified mechanic," said he had owned the automatic Range Rover for four years and had never experienced problems with the handbrake.

The inquest heard it had a valid MOT.

Mr Williams said he did not pull the handbrake all the way to the final click, adding: "Applying the handbrake to final click stretches the cables and isn't good for the brakes long term."

His ex-partner Gillian Price said Mr Williams had been in the house for about 10 minutes before they heard a loud crash and people screaming.

They ran outside and could see Pearl's father, Paul Black, clutching his daughter and sobbing but Ms Price, a trained paramedic, could see the toddler was lifeless.

Paying tribute to his daughter following her death, Mr Black - who was a contestant on The Voice - said "she was an enormous part of our lives. My love for her grows every day".