Image copyright Google Image caption Patients fear longer waits for appointments elsewhere if the Pentwyn surgery closes

Doctors who want to close their GP surgery in Cardiff have been told not to by NHS bosses.

Partners at St David's Medical Centre in Pentwyn said they had failed to agree a lease with their landlord.

They have pledged to offer a full range of services at their Pontprennau practice just over a mile away.

But Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has ruled the partners should resolve the dispute via a third party or find another location in the area.

The decision was taken on Tuesday that the surgery should not close, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has been told.

It followed a campaign to save the Pentwyn practice amid patients' fears about longer waiting times for appointments and vulnerable people having to travel further for their care.

A letter from Stephen Allen, chief officer of the Cardiff and Vale Community Health Council, said the watchdog opposed the closure and believed it was being put forward "purely due to a contract dispute".

Reacting to the board's decision, Mr Allen said: "We're very happy with the outcome - common sense has prevailed.

"Let's hope further negotiations take place between the NHS, the practice and the landlord that can resolve the situation, and patients can be assured of receiving services from there in the future."

Joe Carter, who represents Pentwyn on Cardiff council, added: "We will wait and see how the partners respond to this.

"If they truly don't want to run this centre the contract should be given back to the health board to find alternative doctors who will run it."

The partners and the health board have been contacted for comment.