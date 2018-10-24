A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house in Flintshire.

North Wales Police said officers made the discovery after they were called to a property at Pen-y-Ffordd in Holywell at 10:00 BST on Wednesday.

A man who was also at the property was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation. Both the coroner and the woman's family have been informed.