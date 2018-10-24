PC found not guilty of assaulting teen

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption PC Paul Evans was found not guilty

A police officer has been acquitted of common assault following an investigation into his use of force on a 14-year old boy in Bridgend.

PC Paul Evans was found not guilty at a trial at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He was accused of hitting the teenager after his mother called police about his behaviour.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct found that PC Evans "has a case to answer for gross misconduct."

Catrin Evans, IOPC Director for Wales, said: "The IOPC carried out a thorough investigation into the use of force which led to the Crown Prosecution Service decision to prosecute PC Evans.

Image caption The trial was heard at Cardiff Magistrates' Court

"We have found that PC Evans also has a case to answer for gross misconduct. Disciplinary proceedings are currently under consideration between the force and the IOPC."

Our investigation, which concluded in June 2018, considered the actions of PC Evans during an incident at a Bridgend property in January."