There is a "lack of a level playing field" over how similar schools are funded by different Welsh councils, according to international experts.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) wants the way schools are funded reviewed.

It said this could affect schools' ability to implement the new curriculum, which is to due from 2022.

The Welsh Government said any funding formula changes would need a "collective buy-in" from councils.

The report by OECD, which is responsible for running the influential Pisa tests, is an update on a programme of reforms to schools which started in 2011, and is focused on how schools are preparing to deliver the new curriculum successfully.

The report said unequal access to resources for staff development was likely to affect the ability of some schools to put the new curriculum into practice.

"The evidence suggests that differences in local funding models are causing concern about unequal treatment of schools in similar circumstances," the report said.

"The Welsh Government should therefore consider reviewing its school funding model if it is to realise its ambitions for equity and education and student well-being."

How are Welsh schools funded?

The Welsh Government allocates money to councils to pay for services such as schools by taking account of a range of factors.

But there have been complaints that the formula is out-dated and that some councils are losing out.

Councils themselves are responsible for deciding the budgets for individual schools.

They retain some cash centrally to pay for services including support for children with additional learning needs and school transport, and allocate the rest to schools on the basis of their own formula.

Although 70% of the cash must be given on the basis of pupil numbers, councils have discretion to allocate the rest according to their own priorities such as the condition of school buildings, levels of social deprivation or how rural the school's location is.

It means that similar-sized schools in different parts of Wales can end up with very different budgets.

In terms of preparing for curriculum changes, the OECD said the majority of schools seem "well on their way" towards developing as "learning organisations" but "a considerable proportion" are far removed from realising the objective.

The research said secondary schools are lagging behind primary schools in making the necessary changes.

The Welsh Government said each local authority was responsible for determining how much funding was allocated to each school.

"There is potential to make changes to the funding formula for local government, but this must be done with collective buy-in from councils," said a spokesman.

He added ministers would closely monitor a review by the Assembly's children, young people and education committee, which was launched into school funding.