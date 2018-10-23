Image caption The street was closed to traffic and armed officers were sent to the scene

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a teenage boy suffered a "serious assault", police said.

Officers were called to Lead Street in Adamsdown, Cardiff at 15:40 BST on Tuesday.

The street was closed to traffic and armed officers were sent to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: "A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 20-year-old was arrested and is currently in police custody."