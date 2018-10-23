Image copyright Rhondda Cynon Taff CBC Image caption The footbridge is part of wider plans to transform the centre of Pontypridd

The go-ahead for a new £2m footbridge has been a hailed as a major milestone for the revival of a south Wales valleys town.

The cable-stayed crossing will link Pontypridd's new Taff Vale development with Ynysangharad War Memorial Park.

The town is already famous for its 18th Century Grade I-listed stone bridge built by William Edwards.

Robert Bevan, Rhondda Cynon Taf cabinet member for enterprise, said the bridge would be a new local landmark.

Fresh work to transform the Taff Vale site has has been long awaited since a former 1960s shopping centre and tax office branded as an eyesore was partially demolished in 2011.

However, the developer which planned to build a new shopping centre there went bust in 2012, prompting the council to step in itself with plans for an office-led development.

Mr Bevan said "fantastic progress" had been made since planning permission had been granted for a new scheme just over a year ago, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The plan for a new bridge over the River Taff was backed by the council's planning committee on Thursday.

Mr Bevan said the footbridge would provide an important pedestrian link from the Taff Vale development to the park, and would increase accessibility to the National Lido of Wales.