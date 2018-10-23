Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Thomas Shackleford pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault

A man has been jailed after sexually assaulting a female paramedic who had come to his aid.

Caernarfon Magistrates Court heard Thomas Shackleford had deliberately grabbed the paramedic's breasts.

She had arrived at his home in Gwynedd, after reports the 23-year-old was having a seizure.

Magistrates said Shackleford's actions were "a significant breach of trust". He admitted one count of sexual assault and was jailed for 18 weeks.

The paramedic, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told police afterwards : "It was quite deliberate and he was in full control of his actions."

Sion Hughes, defending, said Shackleford, who was said to be under the influence of alcohol, was "deeply remorseful" and wanted to apologise.

Jailing Shackleford, magistrate Sian Payne said: "It's a significant breach of trust of a paramedic with a duty of care to the public who was only trying to help you."