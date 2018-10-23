Image caption Aaron Shotton said he would "fully respond" to the allegations in due course

A debate about a council chief's conduct cannot go ahead while a probe is still ongoing, officials have ruled.

Flintshire council leader Aaron Shotton has faced calls to step down over allegations of an extra-marital affair.

The Conservative group wanted the issue to be discussed at a full council meeting on Tuesday.

But the meeting's chairman said a debate could not take place until the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales had completed its investigation.

Mr Shotton said he would "fully respond" to the allegations in due course.

Four opposition councillors have previously claimed the issue surrounding Mr Shotton could damage the council's reputation.

It has been reported that the woman involved in the alleged affair had lost her job.