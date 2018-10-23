Image copyright UKIP Image caption Michelle Brown is a North Wales regional AM

An employment tribunal against UKIP AM Michelle Brown has been dismissed.

Her former advisor Nigel Williams alleged he was let go after failing to give Ms Brown's brother Richard Blaxendale a job as a receptionist.

But a tribunal ruled that a letter Mr Williams sent to Mr Brown about her brother could not be treated as "a protected disclosure".

Ms Brown disputed Mr Williams' claims and blamed a breakdown in trust.

According to court documents, Mr Williams previously wrote to the UKIP AM about Mr Blaxendale, saying he "did not make the grade".

He said: "Richard just did not make the grade despite you trying your best to manipulate the (recruitment) process beforehand so that he could be employed."

The court ruled that this communication sent from Mr Williams to Ms Brown was not a protected disclosure.