Image copyright igor_kell Image caption Wales has seen an overall rise of 48% in fast food outlets from 2010 to 2018, ahead of the UK

A whopping 73% of all restaurants in one part of Wales are selling fast food, it has been revealed.

Blaenau Gwent tops the UK league table - with 55 out of 75 outlets takeaway venues.

Caerphilly has second highest proportion at 66%, and Rhondda Cynon Taff is number four in the UK with 63%.

Wales has seen a rise of 48% in fast food outlets from 2010 to 2018, ahead of the UK average increase of 34%, according to the BBC Shared Data Unit.

Wales has had 670 fast food outlets open in the past eight years, with Neath Port Talbot seeing its numbers more than double from 50 to 105.

The numbers are based on figures from the Office of National Statistics.

John Morgan, a councillor for Georgetown in Blaenau Gwent, said the consumption of fast food is "obviously a concern" and that they are trying to encourage healthy eating in the borough through their schools.

Mr Morgan added that people need to be helped to have a healthy lifestyle.

In addition, the BBC data revealed:

In 2010, there were 30 fast food outlets per 100,000 people in Wales - that has risen to 65 in 2018 - higher than the UK average of 61.

Conwy has the highest number of fast food outlets per 100,000 people in Wales with 81.

Image caption Blaenau Gwent has 75 restaurants, with 55 of them selling fast food

In July 2017 Public Health Wales created the Every Child Wales programme, which aims to bring together a range of new and existing programmes to support parents in giving their child a happy and healthy start in life.

A Public Health Wales official said: "Public Health Wales is working with Welsh Government, health Boards, local authorities and other interested parties to tackle childhood obesity.

"We provide specialist public health advice about prevention, gather information and monitor trends through the national Child Measurement Programme.

"We actively promote healthy choices throughout the life course. Programmes such as Every Child Wales' '10 Steps to a Healthy Weight' and the Welsh Network of Healthy Schools aim to prevent overweight and obesity amongst children."

They added that they were working with the Welsh Government to develop a new weight strategy to prevent and manage obesity, with a consultation due to be issued in November.