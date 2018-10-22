Image copyright Rhian Pearson Image caption Queen Mpumi and head of KwaZulu culture Gugu Ngcobo attended the dinner.

Members of the Zulu royal family are completing a visit to Wales ahead of next year's 140th anniversary of the Anglo-Zulu War.

Queen Mpumi's four-day trip has included a tour of the Royal Welsh Regimental Museum in Brecon.

The trip is part of preparations for King Zwethilini's tour next year to mark the anniversary of the 1879 conflict, made famous by the film Zulu.

The queen said it would be a chance to honour those "on both sides who died."

Image copyright Rhian Pearson Image caption Queen Mpumi was given a 'guard of honour' by The Diehard Company re-enactment group.

She said: "The King and his family are deeply honoured to have such a strong relationship with the people of Brecon and he is very pleased to be visiting in 2019.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to remember the people on both sides who died in the battle in 1879."

Image copyright Rhian Pearson Image caption Chris Davies MP and Queen Mpumi

The Friends of the Royal Welsh Regimental Museum hosted Queen Mpumi and Gugu Ngcobo, head of KwaZulu culture. Other members of the royal family also visited Wales.

The visit also included a black tie dinner at Llangoed Hall where members of one of The Diehard Company re-enactment groups performed a royal salute.