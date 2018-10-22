Image copyright Family photo Image caption Hollie Kerrell died in April this year

A 35-year-old man from Powys has admitted murdering his wife.

The body of 28-year-old mother-of-three Hollie Kerrell was found in April, four days after going missing from her farm house home just south of Knighton.

Her husband Christopher Llewellyn Kerrell, 35, pleaded guilty at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday.

Judge Mr Justice Morris told Kerrell, of Whitton, near Knighton, can expect to be jailed for life when sentenced, which is expected to be next week.

The family of Mrs Kerrell, who had five sisters, said she "lit up every room she was in"

Image copyright Family photo

"There was never a dull moment with our quirky, funny Hollie around," they said in a statement shortly after her death.

"She was the glue that held our family together and she will be missed terribly."

Mrs Kerrell's body was found on 26 April, four days after she was last seen at her farm house at Whitton, about four miles south of Knighton.