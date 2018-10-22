Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Village mourns 'unprecedented' tragedy

A fire which killed a father and five of his children in Powys started near a log burner, an inquest has heard.

David Cuthbertson, 68, and his children aged from four to 11, died when the blaze tore through their farmhouse near Llangammarch Wells on 30 October 2017.

Three children, aged 10, 12 and 13 at the time, escaped the fire but suffered "significant trauma", police had said.

At the inquest in Welshpool on Monday, Coroner Andrew Barkley also heard there had been a smell of gas "for weeks".

Retired builder Mr Cuthbertson, who was born in Scotland, died alongside his sons Just Raine, 11, Reef Raine, 10, and Patch Raine, six, and his daughters Misty Raine, nine, and Gypsy Grey Raine, four.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Tributes were left at the bottom of the driveway to the destroyed home

Dyfed-Powys Police is still investigating the cause of the fire at the remote Poityn Farm.

Fire investigator David Hancock said copper pipes that fed a radiator in the house had melted, noting that copper pipes have a typical melting point of around 1085C.

Footage from the night of the fire also shows that the temperature of some of the debris falling from the building was around 680C.

Free Robyn Terry, 23, sister of the children who died, told the inquest that one of her siblings who escaped had told her that the fire had started downstairs in the front room by the log burner.

Ms Terry also said there had been a smell of gas at the property for "about two months" before the fire, and that "nothing was done about it" as far as she was aware.

Ms Terry said the farmhouse was old and had not been well looked after and that the main heat source was a log burner in the main living room - known as the red room.

Mr Cuthbertson would get someone in to clean the chimney but only when it got smoky inside the living room, Ms Terry added.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption David Cuthbertson lived at the house with his children

The inquest heard that the cooker was supplied by gas bottles stored outside the property.

Eifion Davies, who rented the property to Mr Cuthbertson, said the cooker had been bought second-hand two years before the fire and had been installed by Mr Cuthbertson.

But Kit Cuthbertson, Mr Cutherbertson's son, said that he had never noticed the smell of gas at the house.

Image caption Three children, 10, 12 and 13, escaped the fire

He also said that his father had a nightly routine which was meant to ensure that the fire was out before he went to bed.

The inquest also heard how two children managed to escape the fire by climbing out of a skylight window, while a third escaped through the front door.

Another witness who lived in a caravan nearby, Mohamad Ali Motamed, known locally as Ali, said the fire was always alight in all weathers.

Image caption The fire gutted the entire building

He also said he had heard fireworks being set off near the farmhouse on the evening of Sunday 29 October.

But the inquest heard in statements from other witnesses that Mr Cuthbertson would never set off fireworks before bonfire night.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Drone footage shows what was left of the remote farmhouse

Members of the UK National Disaster Victim Identification Unit - which helped in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire - helped at the gutted property.

The inquest continues.