St Asaph crash: Man airlifted after B5381 collision
- 21 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a motorbike and a car.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said the crash happened on the B5381 Lower Denbigh Road in St Asaph, Denbighshire just before 17:00 BST on Sunday.
The man was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital's trauma centre.
North Wales Police said the road was closed for a time but has now reopened.