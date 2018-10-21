Newport sexual assault: Woman attacked in city car park
- 21 October 2018
A woman was seriously sexually assaulted in a Newport city centre car park in the early hours.
The victim, in her 30s, was attacked by an unknown man just off Queensway between 03:30 BST and 04:00 BST on Sunday.
Gwent Police said the assault happened in the entrance to a locked car park next to the Admiral building.
Detectives want to speak to two women who helped the victim into a taxi after she was attacked.