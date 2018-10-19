Image copyright PA Image caption North East Wales (NEW) Homes is also planning to pull out of a scheme for people aged over 55

A council-run firm set up to provide affordable housing is facing closure because it is losing money.

North East Wales (NEW) Homes, set up by Flintshire council in 2014, currently manages 25 properties for landlords.

Directors are planning to end the service which costs over £73,000 a year to run but has only raised £20,000.

Chief housing officer Neal Cockerton said keeping management fees low and charging below-market rents meant less money coming in to cover costs.

In a report to Flintshire's ruling cabinet, he said the scheme "makes available much-needed affordable and well-managed properties in the county, but presents considerable challenges financially", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Cockerton added that the launch in 2015 of Rent Smart Wales - the Welsh Government's landlord licensing scheme - had reduced the number of landlords wanting to work with NEW Homes.

The company is also planning to pull out of a scheme for people aged over 55, which involves leasing their houses to allow them to move into more suitable sheltered housing.

Their homes are then made available to tenants at an affordable rent.

But Mr Cockerton said there was a low uptake with only two properties currently involved, suggesting the scheme "appears to have taken up a disproportionate level of staff time".

He said NEW Homes was negotiating with Flintshire County Council to pull out of the two schemes once alternative arrangements could be made for the landlords, tenants and homeowners involved.

The cabinet will be asked to approve the changes at a meeting next Tuesday.