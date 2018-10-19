Image copyright Family Photo Image caption The body of John Williams was found in his home in Swansea in March

A man accused of murdering a pensioner has accepted that he left him for dead.

Jonathan Donne, 42, is accused alongside Gemma Owen, 31, and Simon Cairnes, 46, of killing John "Jack" Williams during a robbery at his house in Bonymaen, Swansea, in March.

When asked if he had left Mr Williams, 67, "for dead" after tying him up and hitting him "two or three times", Mr Donne said "yes."

All three defendants deny charges of murder, manslaughter and robbery.

Under cross-examination at Swansea Crown Court, Mr Donne denied stamping on Mr Williams' throat and back.

The court has heard that the trio targeted Mr Williams because it was believed he had large amounts of money at his home, where he had been growing and selling cannabis.

Mr Donne said Mr Williams told him the cannabis was upstairs, and that he had tied him up "not to hurt him"

Mike Jones QC, prosecuting, said: "You went specifically to the house of John Williams to rob him, didn't you?

"He was tied up and brutally and repeatedly attacked. He suffered catastrophic and fatal injuries."

The court was shown CCTV footage of Mr Donne and Ms Owen knocking the front door of Mr Williams' house on Pentrechwyth Road.

When no-one answered, Mr Donne went around the back of the house to investigate while Ms Owen went around the corner to act as a lookout.

Image copyright PA Image caption The trial is being heard at Swansea Crown Court

He returned to the front of the property and crouched down. He said he was listening at the window.

The jury was shown a clip of Mr Donne forcing entry into the house while Mr Williams tried to shut the door. He tied him up before Ms Owen and Mr Cairnes entered the house.

He sent Ms Owen upstairs and joined her to search for the drugs. He said that she did not help and was "standing by the window."

Meanwhile, Mr Cairnes was "standing over" Mr Williams downstairs.

Mr Donne said that Mr Cairnes told him he had checked the victim's pulse when they left the property.

Mr Donne's barrister, Christopher Clee QC, asked him to clarify what he had meant during earlier cross-examination about Mr Cairnes being in debt.

"He was in debt. He asked us to help him out," he said.

"The first time I take him with me, someone ends up dead. I have done a couple of robberies and no-one died."

The trial continues.