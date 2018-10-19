Image copyright Kristina Wray Image caption Derek Brundrett's body was found in the grounds of Pembroke School in December 2013

A teenager found hanged in his school's grounds may have had ADHD, an inquest has heard.

Derek Brundrett, 14, was found at Pembroke School in December 2013.

The hearing previously heard he had threatened suicide and there had been numerous failed attempts to refer him to the mental health services.

Child psychiatrist Dr Audrey Oppenheim told the hearing an assessment and diagnosis may have helped him in the short-term.

She told Lloyd Williams QC, the barrister representing Derek's mother, Kristina Wray, that, in her opinion, more should have been done by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) at Hywel Dda health board when concerns about self-harm were raised.

In October 2017, CAMHS boss Angela Lodwick told the inquest it had to "prioritise children with severe mental health disorders".

Dr Oppenheim, a specialist in children's mental heath service in Liverpool, said: "I find it difficult to understand how any referral that contains any mention of self-harm was not flagged as urgent.

"A therapist raised concerns about Derek's thoughts of self-harm and suicidal intent on several occasions.

"There are very real indications that a psychiatric assessment should have been taken.

"When we have a recommendation about self-harm we would always do an assessment."

The inquest at Swansea Civic Centre continues.