Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption The new water sport centre will also have a cafe

A plan to develop Porthcawl into an "iconic waterfront location" has moved a step closer after £1.5m of funding was secured for the project.

The project was approved in August 2017, and includes a water sports facility at Rest Bay, a refurbishment of the harbour and a new cycle path.

The EU funding is part of a Wales-wide plan to create 13 must-see destinations across the country.

Bridgend council said it would help turn the town into a "thriving" resort.

Porthcawl Civic Trust Society objected to the two-storey building when it was approved, saying it was "out of accord" with the area's character.