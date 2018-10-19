Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carwyn Jones will meet with Labour council leaders next week

First Minister Carwyn Jones is facing pressure from council bosses in his own party to rethink his spending plans.

Labour council leaders will meet Mr Jones next week to discuss plans for the Welsh Government's draft budget.

The proposals have prompted claims that some council services are on the brink of collapse.

A local government source said: "The Welsh Government has to realise key public services need funding."

The draft budget, announced earlier this month, proposes a 2% cut for local government - a decision which prompted disappointment across councils in Wales.

Critics have pointed to a £57m funding gap in the education budget, which has been likened to the loss of 1,300 teachers.

Also attending the Labour-only meeting on Monday will be Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford.

Previously, Mr Drakeford - who is a candidate to succeed the outgoing Mr Jones - has argued that councils in Wales have been better protected from austerity cuts endured by their English counterparts.

And Mr Jones has promised councils will be first in the queue for any new money Wales gets as a result of the UK Government's budget at the end of the month.

However, Labour council leaders want more concrete assurances to emerge from the talks.