Image copyright PA Image caption Wales team with UEFA's #EqualGame hashtag promoting diversity and inclusion

A Welsh football fan has been praised by an anti-racism charity for highlighting "despicable" abuse aimed at Wales captain Ashley Williams.

Show Racism the Red Card in Wales said it was "disappointed" to hear of the alleged incident, but says it was "positive" the fan had spoken out.

Ashley Drake, who follows the team, said he gave a man "a mouthful" for shouting abuse at Williams.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) urged fans to report racist abuse.

Mr Drake, from Cardiff, claims he heard the remark during Wales' Nations League win over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday and said the man should be "completely ashamed of himself".

The book publisher said while he considered it an isolated incident, it was still "the duty of fans as good citizens to challenge racism" when they hear it.

After the man left, Mr Drake said lots of other fans congratulated him for speaking out - despite not confronting the man at the time.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs, who spoke last week of his regret about how he handled racism in his formative years, described Williams as "outstanding" for leading the young side to a 1-0 victory in Dublin.

Sunil Patel, from Show Racism the Red Card in Wales, said he was "obviously very disappointed to see what has allegedly happened towards Ashley Williams".

He added: "It was a positive thing for fans to stand up and say this is not acceptable and single people out for these actions."

Image copyright AFP | Getty Images Image caption The FAW said it had not received an official complaint about the verbal abuse aimed at Williams

Mr Patel, who experienced racism at football matches as a child in the 1980s, said the situation has improved drastically.

"It does seem isolated in the terraces at international matches as far as Wales is concerned, but it does happen in grassroots football," he said.

The anti-racism charity is holding its annual day of action on Friday to highlight the work it does and to raise money to fund its work in Wales.

The FAW said it had not received an official complaint about the incident concerning Williams.

However, it urged any fans who witnessed racist abuse to report it to stewards of the association itself.

A spokesman added: "The FAW will continue to work in partnership with Show Racism the Red Card to deliver educational workshops around the country throughout the season and beyond."