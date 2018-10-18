Image copyright Mark Anderson/Geograph Image caption The body of Simon Colley was found on Llandudno beach

A man found dead on Llandudno beach may have sought a "safe haven" after hitting the headlines for kicking a wreath at a cenotaph, an inquest has been told.

Simon Colley was targeted online after his photograph appeared in the press following the incident in March 2017.

The 41-year-old avoided jail but no longer felt safe in Manchester, according to his brother Ian Colley.

His body was found in April 2018, days after he was released from hospital.

Coroner John Gittins recorded a conclusion of misadventure.

The inquest, at Ruthin in Denbighshire, was told Mr Colley was a brilliant mathematician who had turned to drink because he had bipolar disorder and was unable to keep a job.

His family had settled in Llandudno in 1985 and he went on to study at Southampton and then Manchester, gaining a first-class honours degree in maths.

After spending some time in London he moved to Manchester and took illegal drugs and alcohol. He was arrested several times and spent time in prison.

Ian Colley said after his brother's photograph appeared in a newspaper for kicking the wreath, for which he received a conditional discharge, he felt unsafe in Manchester and at his Salford flat.

'Dealt horrible cards'

"He wanted to sell his flat and may have been thinking of moving back to Llandudno to be safe," he said.

"He was dealt some horrible cards but didn't learn from his mistakes."

Simon Colley told mental health professionals he was willing to work with them when he was released from hospital on 26 April 2018, and that he wanted to move away from Salford and stop using illegal drugs and alcohol.

But three days after being released from hospital, on 29 April 2018, his body was found by the RNLI.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death as drowning but there was no alcohol or illegal drugs in his body.

Mr Gittins said although Mr Colley had had mental health issues for some time he had not indicated that he intended to harm himself.

"It is possible he may have considered the area a safe haven," he said, adding Mr Colley had left his clothes in a neat pile and may have gone in for a swim.