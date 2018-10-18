Image copyright Family Photo Image caption The body of John Williams was found in his home in Swansea in March

A man accused of murdering a 67-year-old has insisted he is not violent and that an earlier manslaughter charge was "one tragedy".

Jonathan Donne, 42, denies the murder and robbery of John "Jack" Williams in Swansea in March.

Speaking during his trial at the city's crown court, he said: "I've got no violence on my record. Just that one manslaughter. That one tragedy."

Gemma Owen, 31, and Simon Cairns, 46, from the city, deny the same charges.

On Wednesday, the jury heard Mr Donne had previously admitted the manslaughter of his girlfriend who was stabbed in 2007.

Hands tied

Mr Williams was found dead at his home in the Bonymaen area of the city, lying in a pool of blood with his hands tied behind his back earlier this year.

The trial earlier heard Mr Williams was targeted because it was believed he had large amounts of money at his home, where he had been growing and selling cannabis

Asked by David Elias QC, the defence barrister for Mr Cairns, about his role in Mr Williams' death, Mr Donne told the court: "I hit him, I tied him up and I took his drugs.

"He was alive when I went upstairs and I'm pretty sure he was alive when we left."

"I know I've done wrong and I know I'm not getting out of prison for a long time," he added.

The trial continues.