Image copyright Derren Jones Image caption The River Conwy burst its banks in Llanwrst

Flood-hit residents could be out of their homes for nine months following Storm Callum, an expert has warned.

About 200 properties were affected and 38,000 suffered power cuts last weekend, with it described as some of the worst weather in 30 years.

As the clean-up continues, councils are setting up emergency funds and communities are organising fundraisers.

Many are worried about insurance, but a woman flooded three times urged people to use a government-backed scheme.

Mary Dhonau said Flood Re can help those who are worried about high cover costs and premiums.

It works through a levy being charged to all insurance companies to form a pool of money to subsidise those living in flood risk areas.

Supporters said it has meant people who once faced crippling excess payments are now able to access affordable cover.

But critics have claimed money used to subsidise the scheme would be better spent on preventing flooding in the first place.

"It is hugely traumatic, having been flooded myself. I know how awful it is when you go back into your home for the first time," said Ms Dhonau.

"Everything will be covered in thick brown sludge. Your furniture and all your possessions.

Image copyright Jade Hanley Image caption North the dog overlooks Crickhowell in Powys as the River Usk burst its banks

"It is awful and many people in Wales will be in a difficult financial situation because of flooding."

She has set up advice service Know Your Flood Risk after her Worcestershire home was hit a number of times since 2000.

Back then, there was no advice and Ms Dhonau urged those affected to photograph "absolutely everything including the contents of the fridge and the freezer".

She said Marigolds will "become your best friend" as victims return.

Ms Dhonau said: "I strongly advise you not to take kids back into the house as flood water is dangerous.

"Contaminated water will have sewage in and pollution from the roads.

Image copyright Facebook/Riverside Cafe Image caption The Riverside Cafe at Newcastle Emlyn in Ceredigion was overwhelmed as the River Tiefi burst its banks

"You could pick up a blood infection if you have a cut and touch the water."

She said the average person is out of their home for nine months and urged those affected to take photographs of the devastation.

"Cut up the sodden carpet, and move it out of the interior of the house and save a piece - so you can ask your insurer to replace it with something similar," she added.

"Keep windows and doors open because it can help the ventilation of the house and speed up the drying out process."

Looking to the future, Ms Dhonau said to consider placing boilers and plug sockets higher on the wall and using washable plaster.

Image copyright Lowri Mair Price Image caption Flood water runs through Talysarn, near Lampeter

Carmarthenshire council set up a fund for £300,000 to help those affected.

Some people displaced are staying with friends and family, while community and church groups are helping with appeals.

These include those in Llandysul, Ceredigion, who are organising fundraisers.

Two rows of houses were completely flooded, including the Powerhouse community centre - with members unclear if their policy will cover equipment replacement and if there will be an excess up to £5,000.

Centre volunteer Danielle Harper said it will be "closed for the foreseeable future" as damage is assessed.

But she added: "There is a lot of community spirit in the area and people have helped clear up the worst.

"A lot, though, don't have the level of insurance cover because excess and premiums are so high.

"We are holding a meeting to discuss charity gigs and other fundraisers."