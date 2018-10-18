Image caption Avril (left) and Peter Griffiths denied a string of charges from the 1980s and 90s

A husband and wife who raped and indecently assaulted young girls have been given lengthy jail terms.

Peter Griffiths, 65, was sentenced to 21 years and Avril Griffiths, 61, was sentenced to 15 years.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the couple - dubbed "the Fred and Rose West" of their Barry estate in the Vale of Glamorgan - abused girls on a boat and at home in the 1980s and 1990s.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins said the couple had "few if any sexual boundaries".

The court was read statements on behalf of all three of the Griffiths' victims

One woman, who cannot be identified said, "I feel what has happened to me has destroyed my life, they destroyed my childhood.

"I blamed myself for a long time. The abuse has affected my mental health all my life".

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Peter and Avril Griffiths were described by police as depraved and sadistic

She said she was constantly scared she is going to be attacked, and that she had turned to heroin because it 'numbed my emotions'.

"I do not think I will escape the abuse I suffered at the hands of them," she added.

Another victim said she had tried to take her own life in the past because of the abuse, and that she had "never felt able to tell anyone what happened".

She said she was still "fighting demons" and had been a heroin user and was "frightened of relapsing into a life I left behind".

The Griffiths' third victim said: "I'm so scared because when Peter raped me I felt powerless. I have flashbacks, with him on top of me and her next to me, it's a recurring nightmare".