Image copyright PA Image caption Mrs Guest said she was "very proud" of her husband

The widow of a holidaymaker who died trying to rescue two girls from drowning has received a bravery award on his behalf.

Margaret Guest said husband Richard, 74, "always would have gone in, even if I'd tried to drag him back".

They were visiting Tywyn in Gwynedd from Walsall, West Midlands, in July 2015 when Mr Guest got into difficulty helping to rescue the first girl.

Fellow rescuer Stephen Adams also received the Queen's Gallantry medal.

Mrs Guest told the Press Association: "I'm very proud on behalf of my husband.

"He was a strong man. Even though he was in his 70s he was still very strong.

"He always would have gone in, even if I'd tried to drag him back he would still have gone."

Image copyright PA Image caption Stephen Adams and Margaret Guest received the gallantry awards from Princess Anne

Mr Guest was airlifted to Bronglais General Hospital in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mr Adams said he was "extremely proud, honoured, and humbled" to be recognised for his bravery, although he looked back on the incident with "mixed emotions".

"Ultimately, although we were successful in saving the girls, there is a sadness that underlies it," he said.

Princess Anne presented the medals during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.