Image copyright Wales news service Image caption PC Paul Evans has pleaded not guilty to assault

A 14-year-old boy "fabricated" being punched by a police force's hate crime officer, a court heard.

PC Paul Evans is accused of repeatedly hitting the boy after his mother called police about his behaviour.

Cardiff Magistrates' Court heard the boy was left with a bleeding nose, chipped tooth and bruises.

But the 50-year-old defendant denies assault and and in his defence said the boy fell to the floor when his "feet went from under him".

Mr Evans, hate crime officer in the community engagement team for South Wales Police, was later charged with assault after an investigation by his own colleagues.

Magistrates heard Mr Evans and a colleague were called by the boy's mother who said the teen began punching the walls - and had grabbed a knife threatening self-harm.

When the officers arrived, the boy was locked in the bathroom talking to a friend on the phone.

The defendant told fellow officers in a statement that he took "positive action" because of concerns for the boy's safety by forcing entry into the bathroom.

Image caption PC Paul Evans pleaded not guilty at Cardiff Magistrates' Court

Mr Evans forced entry and said he tried to grab the boy's arm to take him away from the bathroom, but the court heard the boy lost his footing and fell to the floor.

Evans said: "All of a sudden it happened. Like a flash. It caught me by surprise.

"He slipped and as he slipped he was saying 'stop hitting me'.

"I was shocked at this point. I was like 'why did you say that' and then like a flash he ran downstairs."

The teenager ran to the downstairs kitchen, telling his parents that he had been assaulted by the officer.

Evans said he could not remember how the boy was injured but assumed it must have been done by falling to the floor.

The youngster was then arrested for alleged affray.

He and his family maintain that he was assaulted by Mr Evans.

But he said: "This is a lie. This is a fabrication."

The trial continues.