Murder probe dropped over Anglesey pub body find
- 17 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released after police said the death of a man found in pub toilets was no longer being treated as suspicious.
The body of Philip Hughes, 52, was discovered in Market Vaults in Llangefni, Anglesey, on Tuesday.
Police said the results of a post-mortem examination showed Mr Hughes died of natural causes.
The 32-year-old arrested woman was released without charge. A file would be sent to the coroner.