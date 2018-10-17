Image copyright Family photo Image caption Heddwyn Hughes died at 67 after breaking his neck at the nursing home he lived in

A disabled man was found to have a fractured neck which left him paralysed days after a fall at a residential home, an inquest has heard.

Heddwyn Hughes, who had autism and epilepsy, died in October 2015, about six months after the fall at Bro Myrddin care home in Carmarthen.

The 67-year-old was described as a "deadweight" by staff and suffered "not the softest of landings".

His sister told the inquest it was "difficult" to see him "so helpless".

Mr Hughes had a learning difficulty and began having seizures when he was about 10 months old.

He had poor communication skills, speaking few words and generally communicated with staff by smiling or slapping the table or his legs, but could feed himself.

The fall happened when he was taken for a shower one morning before breakfast, with staff describing him as "lethargic" and "floppy".

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Heddywn Hughes was one of five residents at the Bro Myrddin care home

He was being helped from his bed when he fell, despite attempts to catch him by support workers Phillip Ackers and Eryl Evans.

Mr Ackers and Ms Evans hoisted him back onto the bed and a doctor was called.

Following the fall, Mr Hughes was subsequently unable to feed himself.

Mr Ackers told the inquest "we would not have conceived that he was injured" after the fall, which was said to be from "about a foot-and-a-half".

He was one of five residents at the Bro Myrddin care home, run by Hywel Dda University Health Board.

The inquest at Milford Haven coroner's court continues.