A friend of explorer Henry Worsley, who died as he tried to become the first person to cross Antarctica unaided, has said he "feels confident" of completing the goal himself.

Capt Louis Rudd, who is based at Army barracks in Brecon, Powys, hopes to begin the 1,000-mile journey in early November 2018.

He will be dropped on the Antarctic coast with supplies for 75 days.

The soldier said it would be great if a Brit is the first "to crack this".

Mr Worsley, 55, died after developing a serious infection as he was trying to complete the unfinished journey of his hero, Sir Ernest Shackleton, 100 years later, but in his final audio message in January 2016, he said: "My summit is just out of reach."

In that last broadcast, sent from Antarctica, he told supporters: "When my hero, Ernest Shackleton, was 97 miles from the South Pole on the morning of January the 9th 1909, he said he'd shot his bolt.

"Well, today I have to inform you with some sadness that I too have shot my bolt."

Mr Worsley said his journey had ended because he did not have the ability to "slide one ski in front of the other".

Captain Rudd said that ever since "the sad events that took place with my close friend... it's been in the back of my mind that I'd like to go down and attempt this final great polar journey, a solo unsupported crossing."

He added: "From a very young age I've been hugely inspired by the epic journeys of the polar pioneers."

Capt Rudd, who travels to the Brecon barracks from his home in Hereford, said he felt had the necessary experience to complete the journey: "Without realising I've been preparing and training for this expedition for the last 10 years."

"There's been many attempts at the journey and obviously I've watched all those with great interest and learnt a lot from what's happened in the past as well, and feel now I'm in a great position hopefully to pull this off," he added.

"It'll be great for the British Army, its an army-owned expedition, and for the nation as well if a Brit is the first person to crack this."

Capt Rudd said the risk he feared most was falling into a crevasse with his pulk, which is the toboggan carrying his supplies: "I've fallen into crevasses before, but on team expeditions, and you're roped up and you've got team members that can help extract you.

"Falling in and having a major crevasse fall solo is a really concern. I'll be carrying a tracking beacon, hopefully they'll identify there's an issue if I stop moving."

He added he had been doing a lot of mental robustness training as well as physical, and had skiied across Greenland in May and completed his final test run in Iceland two weeks ago.