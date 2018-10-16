Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Lisa Savage and Sarah Hayton were aboard the Gloucester to Cardiff train when the attack happened on April 15

A "dangerous" woman serving a life sentence has been jailed again for trying to kill her friend on a train.

Lisa Savage, 42, was on probation when she attacked Sarah Hayton, shouting "go to sleep little girl" and leaving her needing 87 stitches.

On her arrest in a park in Chepstow, Savage told police: "I'm a psycho killer".

She will serve a minimum of eight years and four months after admitting attempted murder and having a blade.

Judge Eleri Rees said Savage poses "a high risk of harm to the public" and the attack was "frenzied and sustained".

Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Savage planned to confront her mother in Aberdare with two knives

Savage had 13 previous convictions for 67 offences, including 15 of violence, Newport Crown Court heard.

In 2000, she was handed a life sentence and jailed for a minimum of three years for slashing an ex-partner across his face and mouth.

She had been released from prison on licence for that offence when she attacked Miss Hayton on April 15.

Savage, who was carrying two knives, planned to confront her mother in Aberdare, south Wales, after receiving a text saying she wanted nothing to do with her.

Prosecutor Anna Midgley said: "Miss Hayton explains that the attack... began when she said she no longer wanted to go to Aberdare to confront the defendant's mother.

"The defendant's reaction was to begin raging and to take out a knife which she had packed and to stab Miss Hayton repeatedly."

Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Lisa Savage's victim 'believed she was going to die'

CCTV footage showed Savage repeatedly stabbing Miss Hayton, before prising open the train door to escape.

Train passengers in the carriage were "extremely frightened", staff had locked themselves in the cabin for safety and the victim "believed she was going to die", said Miss Midgley.

A train guard spotted Miss Hayton crawling and covered in blood at Chepstow station and alerted police, who later found Savage in a park.

Det Ch Insp Jaci Thomas from British Transport Police said: "This was a shocking and vicious attack, and I am pleased we have been able to bring Lisa Savage to justice."