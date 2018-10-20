Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption About 350,000 people climb to the summit each year

The thousands of people who have taken a selfie on top of Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons now have a chance to buy the iconic sign.

The National Trust has replaced the weatherworn sign on the summit and the original is up for auction.

It said the omega sign has witnessed marriage proposals, cheers of joy and many personal accomplishments.

The sale could raise around £600 towards the Trust's appeal to fund repairs to footpaths there.

"The Brecon Beacons, in particular Pen y Fan, has a special place in many people's hearts," said a spokesman.

The Trust estimates that more than 350,000 people climb to the 886m (2,906ft) summit each year, double the number five years ago.

When the time came to switch the old sign for the new, lead ranger Rob Reith expected the job to take a couple of minutes.

Image copyright Geraint Smith/Geograph Image caption At 886m (2,906ft) , Pen y Fan is the highest mountain in southern Wales

Instead it took him three hours because the familiar mountain top queue to take selfies had started to form.

Mr Reith said he hoped the sale "gives someone as much pleasure as I have got from maintaining the land it's called home".

The sign is included in the Rogers Jones Co Welsh Sale in Cardiff on Saturday.

The worn metal sign will join other Welsh-themed items including a number of pieces by Sir Kyffin Williams, rare Swansea pottery and a Cardiff chimney sweep's bicycle.

"This has never happened with us before," said auctioneer Ben Rogers Jones.

Image copyright Rogers Jones

"At 20-years old-it's not an antique but it is an icon.

"Virtually everyone in south Wales has taken a selfie there and people are particularly interested because of that.

"It would be a bit of fun, a buyer could frame the sign along with their selfie and put it up on their wall," he said.

Image copyright Freshwater PR Image caption Six-year-old Imogen Ashwell-Lewis, who has cerebral palsy, got to the top on a four wheeled bike

The National Trust said all the sale money will go towards the Brecon Beacons appeal and "the much needed funds will allow us to continue the repair work needed on our mountain paths".

It is asking walkers to share their own stories and selfies next to the sign on social media using the hashtag #MyPenyFanSelfie.