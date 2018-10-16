Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Ally Law posted a picture from a steel girder above the pitch

A freerunner is being investigated after he shared a picture of two people standing in the rafters of the Principality Stadium.

YouTuber Ally Law, 21, posted a photograph showing the men on a steel girder above the pitch.

The 74,500-seater stadium in Cardiff is owned by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

A spokesperson for the WRU said: "We are in discussions with South Wales Police in accordance with our policy of prosecuting trespassers."

The WRU has previously allowed free-runners into the stadium - with Sebastien Foucan leaping over its retractable roof, over a drop of 160ft.

South Wales Police and Ally Law have been contacted for comment.