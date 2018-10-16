Image caption Norah and Malcolm Yates met at a dance in the 1980s

A 100-year-old woman has married her 74-year-old partner after 30 years together.

Norah and Malcolm Yates tied the knot at a hotel near their home in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, on Tuesday.

The bride, a former school cook, had been twice married and widowed when she met divorced Mr Yates at a dance in the 1980s and they have "been together ever since".

Mr Yates, a former bus driver, popped the question earlier this year.

His bride arrived at the ceremony to Abba's Dancing Queen and was pushed down the aisle in her wheelchair by a pageboy.

Asked why they waited so long to get married, Mrs Yates said: "I didn't wait, life went too quick. I was always doing something."

But she added: "Malcolm never mentioned it and I wasn't going to ask him to marry me."

Mrs Yates was born in Wrexham and moved to Prestatyn while in her teens.

She worked at a hotel where she met her first husband Fred Thomas with whom she had a daughter, Marlene.

After his death she met and later married Bert Witkiss and it was shortly after his death that she met Mr Yates.