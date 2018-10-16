BBC apologises for rugby sound error

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Merthyr won the 2017-18 Principality Welsh Premiership

BBC Wales has apologised after rugby highlights were broadcast with crowd noise from another game.

A round-up of Principality Premiership games from the weekend all included the same recording of a crowd cheering.

The clip from Scrum V, which included games between Ebbw Vale and Cross Keys, Bargoed and Llanelli, and Bridgend against Llandovery, has since been removed from the BBC website.

A BBC Wales spokesperson said: "We accept this should not have happened.

"We apologise for the error."