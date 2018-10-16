A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a man's body in a pub toilet in Anglesey.

Officers were called to the Market Vaults in Llangefni shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The cause of the 52-year-old's death is not known but it is being treated a suspicious, North Wales Police said.

The family of the man from Aberffraw has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place and a forensics examination is being conducted at the scene.