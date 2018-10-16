Image caption Earlier this year the Wales Audit Office again criticised the environmental regulator over a timber sale contract

An ex-council boss with experience of helping troubled NHS trusts has been appointed interim chair of Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Sir David Henshaw will oversee the environment watchdog's work for 12 months, starting in November.

NRW's previous chair Diane McCrea had resigned in the wake of a scandal about the sale of timber.

Rural Affairs Secretary Lesley Griffiths said Sir David would bring "significant experience" to the role.

He is a former chief executive of Liverpool City Council and has chaired the boards of several health service organisations, including the North West Strategic Health Authority and Alder Hey Foundation Trust Children's Hospital.

Ms Griffiths said he had previously been brought in to support a number of challenged NHS hospital trusts as an interim chair.

Priorities

She added that his immediate priorities include building "more effective" ways of working, improving governance and overseeing the induction of new board members.

NRW is Wales's biggest quango, employing around 1,900 staff. It has come under significant pressure after the Wales Audit Office strongly criticised its accounts for the third year in a row.

It follows repeated failures to offer timber grown on publicly owned woodland for sale on the open market, leaving taxpayers out of pocket.

Image caption NRW's previous chair Diane McCrea had resigned following the timber scandal

At a recent hearing of the assembly's public accounts committee, NRW's new chief executive Clare Pillman admitted the scandal had damaged the organisation's reputation.

A senior Welsh Government official has also been seconded to NRW to help her make changes.

Welcoming Sir David's appointment, Ms Pillman said his "track record speaks for itself and I look forward to working with him in addressing some of our immediate and longer-term priorities".

NRW - formed in 2013 after three environment bodies were merged - is responsible for everything from protecting habitats and wildlife to managing forestry, flood prevention and regulating power stations.

A recruitment process for a new full-time chair will get under way in early 2019.