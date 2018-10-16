Unemployment rate steady at 3.8%
By Sarah Dickins BBC Wales economics correspondent
- 16 October 2018
The unemployment rate in Wales for June to August stayed at 3.8%, below the rate for the UK which was 4.0%.
Official figures released last month for May to July showed the same rate of unemployment.
The jobless rate was 0.7 percentage points lower and 60,000 more people were in employment than the same quarter last year.
For June to August 2018, only the east and the south west of England had lower rates of unemployment.