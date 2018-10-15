Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Police believe someone knows the whereabouts of murder suspect Steve Baxter

People who know the whereabouts of a murder suspect should "stop protecting him," Dyfed-Powys Police has said.

Steve Baxter is wanted on suspicion of murdering Simon Clark, 54, who was found dead on 28 September at Grove Caravan Park in Carmarthenshire.

Mr Baxter, 52, who is also known as Steve Tidy, Steve Rowley, Wayne Tidy or William Tidy, has connections in south and west Wales and northern England.

Det Supt Huw Davies said: "Someone knows where he is."

"Simon Clark's family deserve to see all those involved in his death brought to justice."

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Simon Clark was found dead at Grove Caravan Park in Pendine, Carmarthenshire

Mr Baxter is 5'5" (1.65m) tall, with the name Chez and entwined circles tattooed on his left arm and a serpent on his right arm.

Image copyright DYFED-POWYS POLICE Image caption Steve Baxter has connections in West Wales, South Wales, South West and northern England

Independent charity Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Steve Baxter and he has been added to the Most Wanted section of its website.

Four people have been charged in connection with Mr Clark's murder.