Image copyright LDRS Image caption Local residents opposed to a travellers' site have claimed it would lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour

Plans for a £2.3m traveller park in the Vale of Glamorgan have been thrown out amid objections by residents.

More than 2,000 people signed a petition against proposals for a 20-pitch site on empty land in Sully.

The backer of a plan to set up 44 business units nearby last week said he was pulling out in protest.

The council's cabinet agreed on Monday to look again at possible locations, ruling out the site in Hayeswood Road from any future consideration.

'Victory for common sense'

Its had voted at a previous meeting in September in favour of the plans and to negotiate with the Welsh Government to buy the land to replace an unauthorised travellers' site nearby.

But a scrutiny committee told the cabinet to reconsider in light of the opposition, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Vale of Glamorgan council Image caption The 20-pitch site was intended to replace an unauthorised camp nearby

Bob Penrose, cabinet member for leisure and culture, told colleagues: "There are too many concerns that have been raised by the local community both by the residents and local businesses as well as potential future businesses looking to invest in the local economy."

After the meeting, council leader John Thomas said it was clear there was "considerable and justified concerns expressed by the business community".

He added the council would "continue in our efforts to engage with the travellers and with Welsh Government in taking this matter forward".

Former Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies - Welsh Assembly member for South Wales Central - praised campaigners.

"This is a victory for them and for common sense," he said.