A man from Newport has denied intentionally running over two women in his car after a fight broke out in the city centre.

McCauley Cox, 19, allegedly drove his car at a man involved in the fight in the early hours of 29th April this year on Cambrian Road, but hit the women.

Newport Crown Court was shown CCTV footage of the women being run over outside 'The Courtyard' nightclub.

One split her spleen, while another was left with damage to 5% of her skin.

Tyre marks and serious friction burns were found on Sophie Poole, and her friend Emma Nicholas suffered a split spleen, as well as damage to her foot and ankle.

Prosecuting, James Wilson said: "The case against Macauley Cox is that he deliberately drove a car at a man with the deliberate attempt to cause that man really serious harm.

"That man, who was on his feet, managed to get out of the way. However, immediately behind [him] were two young women.

Image caption Two women were injured outside The Courtyard nightclub in Newport on 29 April

"Both recall suddenly being aware of the defendant's car…and that she saw a wheel coming towards her and the next thing she knew her face was pressed against the floor, before they blacked out."

The court was played footage showing the car driving away before being found later that morning 'engulfed in fire' in another part of Newport by police.

Mr Cox was later found in the attic of a property in the city.

He initially made no comment to police, before admitting that he had driven the vehicle and caused the injuries.

He denies two counts of grievous bodily harm.

The trial is expected to last four days.