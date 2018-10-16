Image copyright PA Image caption The uncirculated coin costs between £13 and £4,000

A commemorative series of £5 coins has been released to mark the Prince of Wales' birthday.

It features an engraved portrait of Prince Charles, who turns 70 on 14 November.

The Royal Mint, based in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, also struck coins for his 50th and 60th birthdays.

The edge of the coin is designed by Robert Elderton and features the words "HRH The Prince of Wales - 70th Birthday".

His previous coin designs include the 40th anniversary of the Queen's coronation in 1993 and a portrait of Prince Harry on his 21st birthday.

Prince Charles' depiction is paired with the official portrait of the Queen on the other side.

The uncirculated coin costs between £13 and £4,000 depending on weight and type of metal used.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince Charles' depiction is paired with the official portrait of the Queen on the other side

Nicola Howell, director of consumer coin at the Royal Mint, said: "It's been a truly unforgettable year of royal celebration with the birth of His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the big fifth birthday of HRH Prince George of Cambridge."

Prince Charles is the longest serving heir to the throne in British history.

He is patron of more than 400 organisations, and is the oldest heir to the throne for more than 300 years.